Charleston native plans ‘Cycle for Equality’ to give back to non-profits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomas Spigner is a graduate of West Ashley High School who decided that the next chapter in his life would be moving to New York City.

He works as a fitness trainer and model and recently took up biking as a hobby to help him navigate the busy streets of New York.

After seeing the recent protests begin surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, Thomas began to think of an idea.

This idea would turn into “Cycle for Equality”, which, originally, involved him biking from New York back down to South Carolina over the course of two weeks, while also collecting donations for the Black Youth Fund, the Boys & Girls Club, and the City of Charleston Recreation Center.

However, after COVID-19 cases began to spike in various states, including South Carolina, Thomas decided to alter his plans.

“Cycle for Equality” will now involve him biking for 60 miles throughout New York for 14 days, while still promoting for people to donate.

This project is very important to him because he wants to have another way to use his voice and spread his message of equality.

“I wanted to use my avenue, use my voice in a positive, peaceful way to show everybody that, yes, I still represent Black Lives Matter, I still see this as an issue but there’s other ways to do it. There’s other ways to let your voice be heard.” Thomas Spigner

Thomas said many people were expressing their excitement to view his journey across the states and some cyclists were even planning on joining him when he arrived in their state, but, now that he’s staying in New York, he came up with a way that helps everyone still participate in the event.

He wants everyone to bike in their respective state and share it with him through social media.

“I’m giving everybody an opportunity who wanted to or now wants to, they can stay at home. We can either do like a Zoom or they can bike, track their miles and record them, screenshot it, send it to me.” Thomas Spigner

For Thomas, this is more than just a bike ride, it’s a way for him to connect with others, bring them together, and use a hobby he enjoys to help spread his message.

Click here to donate to “Cycle for Equality”.