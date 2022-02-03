Charleston native selected to serve as Navy Rear Admiral

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated a Charleston native to U.S. Navy leadership, according to a statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Captain George Bresnihan has been nominated for promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral (lower half).

The one-star flag officer position is the fifth-highest Navy rank, superseded by Rear Admiral (upper half), Vice Admiral, Admiral, and Fleet Admiral.

Typically, Rear Admirals command Navy fleets of ships, submarines, or aircraft.

Capt. Bresnihan currently serves as chief of staff for Naval Supply Systems Command in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

He began his Navy career in 1994, just two years after graduating from Clemson University. He holds a Master’s degree in military operational arts and sciences from Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base and is a graduate of The Executive Program: Strategic Leadership at the Top, Darden School of Business.

According to a release from Naval Supply Systems Command, Capt. Bresnihan “is a qualified Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer, Naval Aviation Supply Corps Officer, Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer, and Naval Parachutist.”

Capt. Bresnihan holds the following awards: