Charleston native shares his love of music with the love of his life on America’s Got Talent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Charleston native Ray Singleton shares his love of music with the love of his life, he’s also taking his passion – and story – to the main stage.

“Singing and playing the piano. I’m actually dedicating a song to my wife who is a two-time brain cancer survivor, so it’s a lot to the story. It’s a tearjerker,” said Singleton of his journey to the main stage.

A video of Singleton serenading his wife Roslyn as she was going into surgery for brain cancer went viral on social media last year and caught the eye of America’s Got Talent, who asked him to audition for the show.

“10 months of chemotherapy. It was hard seeing her go through that,” said Singleton.

The lovebirds made an appearance on another set here at News 2 ahead of his appearance on the NBC reality show this week.

“I sing when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m down, when I’m cleaning. Whenever. So, I knew it was the only thing that was going to help me getting news that your wife is dealing with the second battle of cancer and then once I found out that it was therapy to her as well, I said I’m going to see to her for the rest of my life until I can’t do it anymore,” Singleton said in an interview with News 2’s Carolyn Murray.

He taught himself to play the piano when he was 15, “…and I’ve been singing probably since I could talk,” he said. “Music has been in my DNA.” And his mother is the first to tell you about his talent.

“I tell everybody that he came out of the womb singing, so it’s just amazing,” said mom, Trudy Lucas.

He comes from a family full of musicians.

“You know it’s something that we use to bring joy and love and healing. All of that to the family,” said Lucas. And as the show aired, the family showed their support bundled up watching them sing on America’s Got Talent.

“We wanted this time to make it about him and Ros. It is just an amazing experience,” said Lucas. “I always encourage him, baby you know if you, even if you don’t win this is a win for you because it’s going to change your life.”

You can follow Singleton’s journey on America’s Got Talent. It airs on NBC every Tuesday at 8 p.m.