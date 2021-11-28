Charleston officially kicks-off the holiday season with ‘Chanukah in the Square’

Light, love and fellowship were the messages of Chanukah in the Square.

“The crowds here are just awesome,” Ed Sokol, who attended Sunday’s event, said. “Celebrating with this kind of a festival just makes it even more special.”

People of all faiths were welcomed, whether you’ve attended all 14 years of the event, or if this was your first time.

“This is my first time here,” Aaron Bennett said. “It’s just really nice to see all these people here and to be able to celebrate my Judaism.”

Mayor John Tecklenburg says this is one of his favorite events of the year and is an official start to the holiday season.

“It’s an amazing festival of lights,” Tecklenburg said. “Celebration of love, compassion, religious freedom. It’s beautiful.”

The organizers of the event are grateful for the opportunity to come together as a family again. “Chanuka really symbolizes what this country is about,” Rabbi Yossi Refson said. “It’s about celebrating religious freedom. That everyone can shine their light, everyone can express themselves in their own particular way. And to be able to do it in Marion Square, in the center of Charleston, is the most wonderful way of doing it.”