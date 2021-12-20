Charleston officials discuss possible changes to noise ordinance amid complaints from West Ashley neighborhoods

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Public Safety Committee will look at modifying its current noise ordinance amid complaints from some West Ashley residents.

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid said he and other residents in West Ashley can hear noise, mostly music, from various entertainment venues across the Ashley River. He said he has received some complaints from neighbors and wanted to address the issue with other officials.

“There’s certain noise that comes across the river and music and noise travels over water, as if you were in their backyard listening to or taking part in that event,” Shahid explained.

The councilman said the noise mainly comes from The Joe and Lowndes Grove and reaches neighborhoods like Northbridge.

Holly Herring-Thomas is a Northbridge resident who said she could hear the noise almost every weekend in the summer and fall. However, she said she doesn’t mind.

“Sounds like everybody is having a great time, so personally I would not necessarily want a change,” she said.

The Public Safety Committee met virtually on Monday to discuss current protocols and possible changes. A noise ordinance already in place allows amplified music to be played up until 11:00.

Among changes, leaders discussed the possibility of monitoring decibel levels, though they acknowledged the problems that go along with that tactic. They also said when it comes to the Lowndes Grove, noise from that venue may be solved through zoning.

City leaders agreed the current noise ordinance should be reviewed. They said they will continue the discussion early next year.