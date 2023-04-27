Friday April 28, 2023

Always celebrated on the last Friday in April, National Arbor Day is tomorrow, and there are many events focused on the planting, upkeep, and preservation of trees in our area.

News 2 took a trip over to the Charleston Parks Conservancy to speak with the Director of Partnerships and Engagement, Devon Andrews.

Andrews told News 2 that on Friday morning, there will be a free tree give-away for registered Charleston area residents.

“Folks can visit our website, charlestonparksconservancy.org to pre-register for their tree, and we’ll be at citadel Mall handing them out from 9:00-11:00.”

She went on to explain the importance of local plant life to a metro-area like Downtown Charleston, and the impacts greenery can have, that you may not consider right away.

“Trees are not only nice to have and beautiful to have, but they’re critical to our city. They do so much to help manage stormwater and flooding, which we know is a crucial concern here in Charleston. Having trees around helps with the Urban Heat, speaking about how hot it is in Charleston. Trees help cool neighborhoods, they reduce energy cost. They also have a proven impact on our mental health and well-being, and our physical health and well-being.”

If you don’t have space to plant a tree, you can still contribute, by joining in on the Parks Conservancy’s ‘Cans for Canopies’ Event.

“In celebration of Arbor day we partnered with a lot of great local brewers, Revelry, Munkle, and The Garden at Charlestowne Fermentory, to do a cans for canopies event, which these breweries will be donating a percentage of sales on Arbor Day to Charleston Trees, so all the more reason to come out and have a drink for the trees tomorrow.”