Charleston PD asking community for help solving two-year-old hit and run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been more than two years since Allen Dunmeyer was struck by a car and killed along Fleming Road, but police still don’t know who’s responsible. Now, Charleston police are asking for the community’s help to solve the case.

On August 23, 2019, tragedy struck, as Allen Dunmeyer was hit by a car and killed along Fleming Road.

“On the night of the incident,” Charleston Police Department investigator Christopher Coghlan said. “Officers responded to Fleming Road in reference to an African American male who was found laying in the roadway with obvious injuries.”

Dunmeyer was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Hospital, where he died.

“The coroner advised at that time that he had injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle,” Coghlan said.

Charleston police searched for witnesses and surveillance of the collision, but haven’t had any leads.

“To date we have not located any witnesses that have been able to provide us any information that leads us to any suspect,” Coghlan said. “No surveillance video located of the collision. There’s no cameras directly in that area to show us what happened.”

Now police are asking for the community’s help to bring Dunmeyer’s family closure.

“They certainly live with his loss every day and we feel a lot of grief for them,” Coghlan said. “We want to help them find closure and bring justice to the person that went ahead and struck their son and fled the scene.”

Coghlan says Dunmeyer was beloved by his community.

“I find plenty of people that spoke very highly of him,” he said. “How they would interact with him casually and what a friendly person he was.”

Charleston police ask anyone who can provide any information regarding this case to call the Crime Stoppers (843-554-1111).