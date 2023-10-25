CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) will host its annual Halloween Howl event on Thursday, Oct 26.

Charleston residents are invited to the Charleston PD Headquarters and check out Halloween-themed police car displays, live music, food, and prizes during this Trunk-or-Treat-like festival. Event attendees will vote and decide on the best-decorated patrol vehicle.

Halloween Howl will take place from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at 180 Lockwood Blvd. in Charleston.

Charleston PD said the event will serve as a more secure alternative to trick or treating and encourages families to attend.