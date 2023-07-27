JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department’s (CPD) overdose prevention training was held at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library Thursday and organizers say they’re trying to inform the public about overdoses and how to prevent them.

“Talking about what are the signs of overdose?” CPD’s project coordinator Shelby Joffrion said, “What do you look for?”

Joffrion says the department wanted to host this training because they’ve seen a vast number of overdoses since the beginning of the year.

“CPD has responded to about 151 incidents of overdose,” she said. “Of those 151, 34 were fatalities. That’s 22 percent.”

And she says that number may have been higher if it weren’t for law enforcement and health officials intervening.

“Fourteen were administered NARCAN by the Charleston Police Department,” Joffrion said, “and about 40 were administered NARCAN by other emergency services.”

NARCAN is an antidote that comes in the form of a nasal spray and counters the effects of an opioid overdose.

“It inhibits the opioid receptors in your brain from accepting more of that illicit substance,” Joffrion said.

Now, Joffrion is working to empower community members to step up and take action.

“We’re here to save lives,” she said. “We’re here to transition policing to a community-oriented focus.”

During the half-hour training, participants learned how to identify the symptoms of an overdose, how to properly administer NARCAN and crucial tactics to save someone’s life in the event of an overdose.

Sonya Cromwell found Thursday’s training extremely beneficial.

“Very valuable,” she said. “I know a lot more about it and I know exactly how to utilize the NARCAN.”

And says she now feels empowered to help save lives when necessary.

“I know what to look for,” Cromwell said, “what signs to look for, and then how to administer it.”

Everyone who completed the training received an overdose prevention kit with two NARCAN nasal sprays.