Charleston PD reopens traffic collision investigation following man’s death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say the accident was one of 24 deadly crashes within the city limits in 2021. The department says they investigated 22 of those accidents.

A bike versus vehicle collision is being reexamined by the Charleston Police Department after a cyclist died two months after the accident.

“The Major Accident Investigation Team reopened it just to review the investigation,” Elisabeth Wolfsen, Charleston PD’s public information officer, said. “It was actually initially investigated by a patrol officer, and the two collided in the parking lot over West Ashley.”

This was one of 24 traffic-related deaths that occurred in the City of Charleston last year.

They include one accident involving a dirt bike, seven involving pedestrians, six involving motorcyclists, three involving bicyclists and three single-car crashes.

Police say it’s imperative for anyone on or near the road to take every safety measure possible.

“If you’re on a bicycle,” Wolfsen said. “Wear a helmet, of course. Use lights on the bicycle, use hand signals and just remain cognizant of your surroundings. Make sure that you’re paying attention to traffic signals and lights and roadway markings and that you’re abiding by those things.”

Wolfsen says each accident within city limits is dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

“It sort of depends on the type of collision and the severity of just the circumstances that are there,” she said.

And for those that are more severe, Charleston Police Department brings in a special accident unit.

“If there’s anything kind of outside your typical collision,” Wolfsen said. “It depends on the circumstances again, but if there’s significant injury or something like that, the Major Accident Investigation Team is usually called in.”

There is some good news, however.

“For 2022 we’re at zero,” she said. “So, that’s a good number for us right now. Hope to stay there and near to it.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, 2021 was the deadliest year for traffic fatalities with nearly 1100 deaths on state roadways.