CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help on locating a missing person.

Officers stated that Ryan Byrd, 32, of Mount Pleasant was last seen at 901 Long keep Lane on Daniel Island on Friday, June 21st at approximately 11:00 p.m.

The news release added that Byrd frequents downtown Charleston and is said to have recently purchased the above 2010 Honda Accord, SC Tag: LCK425.