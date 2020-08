CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Kara Rose Calejo, 24, was last seen at her home in West Ashley on Two Oaks Drive on Monday, August 3.

She left her home without notifying anyone and it is unknown what she wore.

Her family believes she may be in the area of Dorchester Road or in Summerville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200.