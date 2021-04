CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an assault suspect.

Authorities say that assaulted happened early Saturday morning in downtown Charleston.

If you know who this person is, or have any information about, the assault, call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.