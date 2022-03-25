CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds is not backing down against cancer.

On Friday, Reynolds told News 2 he was on his way to the Medical University of South Carolina to begin another two rounds of chemotherapy.

The chief announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He said he has a rare form of bone cancer. Since the announcement, he’s undergone chemotherapy and had one of his legs amputated during a major surgery.

Reynolds was in great spirits on Friday and said he’s been feeling good.

“People from around the world have reached out to me,” said the chief. “It’s been very encouraging, so I’m doing good, and I just got to keep fighting.”

According to Reynolds, he’s been doing physical therapy and has gotten a lot stronger. He said the goal is to be able to do everything he used to.

On Thursday, he started a driving class to learn how to drive with one leg. He’s hopeful he will be back on the road soon.

Reynolds said he will return to MUSC in three weeks for his second round of chemotherapy. He expressed his gratitude for the doctors and nurses caring for him. The chief also thanked the community for its continuous support.