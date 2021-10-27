Charleston Police Department preparing for busy Halloween weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is making preparations to help people stay safe this Halloween weekend. Police plan to be out in full force over the weekend in the city’s Central Business District.

With thousands likely to be out over weekend and hundreds expected to participate in a bar crawl, many of the normal practices you’d expect from police will be in place. Law enforcement plans to monitor for drunk drivers and more all in an effort to keep people safe.

Ghouls and ghosts are set to make their return to King Street bars this Halloween weekend.

“Due to the fact that it is Halloween, we anticipate a lot more people will be downtown,” says Captain Dale Middleton with the Charleston Police Department’s Patrol Unit.

The Charleston Police Department is gearing up with crowds of Halloween revelers expected to hit the streets putting a strong focus on safety.

“We’re just looking to make sure everybody stays safe and they’re out having a good time but at the same time making sure we have enough personnel to deal with any issues or concerns that may develop in those areas,” says Captain Middleton.

The annual Halloween Bar Crawl on King Street will be back after a year off from COVID-19. Organizers say it’s a fun time for those coming out.

“We always encourage listen to staff, listen to CPD obviously as well if there’s any warnings that come out. You don’t have any weapons that look real.”

There’s sure to be plenty of treats and even some tricks on King Street, organizers say participants should make sure they’re staying responsible.

The Bar Crawl will stop at five bars starting at Uptown Social on Upper King Street before finishing at Mynt on Calhoun Street with an after party.

Tickets for the 2nd Annual Bar Crawl on King Street can be purchased online, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofit ‘Going Places.’

Organizers for the event are continuing to encourage safety.

“And day of make sure you listen to that bar staff. They’re not there to give you a hard time, they’re there to help you. And after a few drinks that’s kind of hard to comprehend but the staff is really there to make sure you’re safe, they’re safe.”

Law enforcement is encouraging patrons to have fun while still being smart by making sure you have a designated driver – such as an Uber this holiday weekend.

“Hopefully you know everybody will abide by the laws and kind of just go out and have a good time, go home and we won’t have to intervene in any type of issues,” says Captain Middleton.

While there might be some people dressed up as cops, Captain Middleton says there will be plenty of real ones watching for drunk drivers and more.

The plan for the weekend is what we normally do on Friday and Saturday as far as the diverting of traffic on King Street.

Captain Middleton says the police department has yet to decide whether or not traffic will be one-way on King Street Sunday night.