Charleston Police Department resumes Hospital Staff Appreciation Display

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced they will resume the Hospital Staff Appreciation Display beginning on Monday, April 20.

The display will be at Roper St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley on Monday followed by the downtown Charleston display in the Downtown Hospital Corridor at MUSC and Roper St. Francis.

The dates and times for the display are as follows:

Roper St. Francis (West Ashley) – Mondays for 3 weeks 4/20/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 4/27/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 5/4/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Downtown Hospital Corridor (MUSC & Roper) – Tuesdays for 3 weeks 4/21/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 4/28/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 5/5/20 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.



The Charleston Police Department released maps of each location with X’s denoting the areas available for parking.

This display is a coordinated effort between MUSC Public Safety, MUSC Security and Roper Security.