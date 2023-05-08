CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Masks that cover your full face could soon be banned once again in Charleston.

This is an ordinance that was appealed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past several years, “masks” have meant tools to protect us from Covid and other diseases.

However, a different kind of mask is causing issues in Charleston.

“Just somebody wearing a full ski mask, like you would wear at Halloween time or to dress up or in Halloween movies,” Charleston Police Captain Jason Bruder.

Bruder with the Charleston Police Department says full face coverings are becoming more popular.

Bruder said, “I personally watched a guy completely all masked up stuff covering his entire faced, just little eye holes cut out, walk into a bank, so I’m wondering if that’s about to be a robbery, so I waited, and everything was fine.”

An ordinance was passed in the 1970’s to ban them in the city of Charleston.

“The last time it was revised was 1975, so clearly times have changed, and it was really suspended during covid because we wanted people wearing masks,” Bruder said.

Bruder says the loosened requirements for the type of masks worn during Covid need to be reigned back within the ordinance, now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

“The n95 mask or the surgical type mask would be appropriate, but not a full face covering or something like a hockey mask that covers your complete identity,” Bruder said.

If you’re caught wearing one, Bruder says the consequences could mean a payment and jail time.

“Well, this is a municipal ordinance so the most it could do is a thousand dollar-ish fine and 30 days in jail,” Bruder said.

The mask ordinance revisions will be presented to public safety committee Monday night and then city council will go through the first reading Tuesday night.