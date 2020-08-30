Charleston Police Department to hold discussion on police and community relationships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will hold a “Can We Talk” Session 2 tomorrow.

“Can We Talk” is a discussion between the police department and the community to help them build a better relationship with each other.

They will touch on steps that can help build trust and talk about recommendations for police-community relationship building.

The discussion will take place on Monday, August 31 at 7:00 pm.

The meeting is open to the public via Zoom.

The Zoom meeting ID is 370 595 9751 with the password 639827.