CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will take part in a town hall this week to discuss racial justice.

The Racial Justice Town Hall: Our Lives, Our Police, Our Community will take place on Thursday, July 30 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The event is hosted by the AND Campaign with participation from the Charleston Police Department and community panelists.

Click here to watch the town hall live.