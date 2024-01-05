CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re looking ahead to Monday, it’s certainly going to be a busy day for the Lowcountry with President Joe Biden visiting Charleston and Charleston mayor-elect William Cogswell being inaugurated.

Wednesday, President Biden’s campaign announced he’s coming to Charleston.

Since then, its been preparation mode for everyone in the city.

“I think we’re excited. It’s kind of a huge deal that the president is going to be literally right across the street,” Manager at Delaney Oyster House, Logan Weeks said.

The Delaney Oyster House is steps away from Mother Emanuel AME church, where the president will be speaking.

The staff at the restaurant saying they hope the crowds will be hungry.

“Hopefully that means more business for us. Obviously, foot traffic is a big deal especially in the restaurant business here,” Weeks said.

A few blocks away from the president’s visit Monday, will be the inauguration ceremony for Charleston mayor-elect William Cogswell.

Two major events happening back-to-back in such a small area means all hands on deck for the Charleston Police Department

“This is one of those situations where you have to prepare well in advance,” Charleston Police Public Information Officer, Anthony Gibson said.

Police are warning commuters, both pedestrians and drivers, that they should expect major delays.

For the president’s visit, as of now impacted roads will include Interstate 26, Interstate 526, the Arthur Ravenel Bridge and downtown streets.

Cogswell’s inauguration will also impact traffic flow downtown.

“Bare with us. There’s going to be a lot going on Monday. Let’s just not forget that it’s a time of celebration,” Gibson said.

Police are encouraging people to be patient, plan ahead, and take in the special opportunity to have dual events like this in the Holy City.

Gibson said, “Especially for people who live here and getting that sort of federal and national attention, it’s really a unique opportunity for the city.”

Also something to note, the Charleston County School District says Buist Academy will be on an e-learning day Monday, because of the proximity to Mother Emanuel.