Charleston police investigating shooting at Hazelwood Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting in West Ashley early Monday morning.

According to Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis, a male was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Hazelwood Drive. 

That person was taken to MUSC with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty Central detective.

