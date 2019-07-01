Charleston police investigating shooting at Hazelwood Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting in West Ashley early Monday morning.

According to Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis, a male was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Hazelwood Drive.

That person was taken to MUSC with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty Central detective.

COUNT ON US FOR UPDATES | Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the FREE WCBD News 2 app for iPhone or Android.