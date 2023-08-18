CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice will soon implement a new initiative in Charleston to keep more kids out of detention centers.

“We have a good number of kids in detention that don’t necessarily need to be in detention,” said Stacey Bryant, the State Coordinator for the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI).

JDAI is a reform process that aims to reduce the number of juveniles that go to detention centers after being arrested. The initiative instead offers alternative sites for the kids to go to by working with non-profit organizations and other community partners.

What that will look like will depend on the child and their situation.

“It could be bringing in family services,” Bryant said. “It could be doing mentoring.”

The DJJ began work on he JDAI three years ago. They’re now ready to implement it, starting with Charleston and Aiken Counties. The Charleston Police Department will begin piloting the initiative in September.

“We’ve met with all the other police departments and they’re all, you know, they’re excited. They’re skeptical which we understand because this is going to be a very new program and it’s a whole new philosophy,” Bryant told News 2.

JDAI will apply to kids who are accused of crimes such as probation violations or are status offenders. Officials said there are many benefits to having options outside of detention.

“You know, when you put a kid into a detention center, there’s a ripple effect to it. Not only the trauma involved with it, but they’re away from home, they are out of school, so we don’t want that to happen. We want them to still do, you know, what they need to do in the community but also be held accountable for what they did,” Bryant said.

South Carolina is the 40th state to launch JDAI.