CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A busy weekend on King Street led to more people caught breaking the law, according to Charleston Police.

With College of Charleston students back in town and visitors continuing to enjoy Downtown Charleston, Charleston Police said this past weekend was eventful.

According to Sgt. Anthony Gibson, the Public Information Officer for the Charleston Police Department, officers made over 10 arrests on King between August 19 and 20.

“There were a lot of arrests, more than we would usually and generally see,” Sgt. Gibson told News 2 on Thursday.

He said charges spanned from drug use, driving under the influence, and unlawfully carrying handguns.

“If you illegally carry a gun in the Central Business District, you will be arrested. There’s zero tolerance for that,” Sgt. Gibson said.

Police said the uptick in arrests doesn’t mean King Street is running rampant with crime, but instead officers were proactive in following the King Street safety plan which was rolled out in 2021.

The plan includes stepped-up patrol, better lighting, and changes to traffic patterns on weekend nights. Business owners like Roy Neal said it has made a difference in the last two years.

“The police presence is noticeable, but that’s a good thing. It’s well-lit down here on King Street. It’s well-attended by law enforcement and that’s what you need because look we’re not the small Charleston anymore. We’ve got a lot of people that come up and down to King Street and, on our sidewalks,” said Neal who owns El Jefe Texican Cantina.

Keeping King Street safe continues to be a top priority for police.

“Our officers are going to be out there, they’re going to be ready, they’re vigilant, and that’s what we’re there for,” Sgt. Gibson said.

According to police, the individuals arrested over the weekend were from the Tri-County area.