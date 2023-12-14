CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The most wonderful time of the year, unfortunately means an increase in ‘smash and grabs,’ according to the Charleston Police Department.

“We’ve seen this increase in the holiday season, especially in the last month. So, now that people are having gifts and things left in their car, that makes it more prone for people to want to kind of see what they can steal,” said Brianna Simmons, with the Charleston Police Department Public Information Team.

Police said in December alone, there have been 17 reports of thefts from vehicles using forced entry. West Ashley, James Island, and Downtown Charleston are the top three areas police said are experiencing the problem.

“People are using simple items like rocks to just break windows and take things out of their cars,” Simmons explained.

According to Simmons, the incidents typically occur in low-traffic, low-light areas such as street parking. She recommended for people to park close to their home and under a light.

“It’s also helpful to make sure that your car is around other cars, like we said, in a high traffic area not just lone, by itself, on a dark street. That makes it easier to be broken into as well,” Simmons said.

Police are urging residents to avoid leaving any belongings inside cars, especially those of high value.

“If there’s nothing left in there, then there’s nothing for anyone to steal,” Simmons told News 2.

Police also advised people to park in their driveway, if possible.