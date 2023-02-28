CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said auto-pedestrian collisions are on the rise in 2023.

So far this year, Charleston Police reported three out of four fatal crashes in the city have involved pedestrians. That number was zero during the same time last year.

“You know, we take this very seriously. Public safety is our number one priority in the city of Charleston,” said Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel.

Appel, who represents District Eleven, joined police along Windermere Boulevard on Tuesday to help raise awareness of the issue.

“We have to consider districted drivers and distracted pedestrians. So, we ask that all of us, we keep our heads up and make safe decisions,” said Lt. Sean Engles with CPD’s Traffic Unit.

Officers said they haven’t pin-pointed an exact reason for the uptick, but they do credit it in part to pedestrians not using cross walks. Another factor, is distractions among drivers and walkers.

According to police, two of the three deadly incidents this year involved a pedestrian who was crossing the street without a crosswalk.

Police said the third person is believed to have been walking when the “don’t walk” signal was on, but the case is still under investigation.

CPD also reported three non-fatal pedestrian-involved crashes in 2023. All three were walking where they weren’t supposed to, according to police.

Officer Brandon Farah with CPD’s Traffic Unit said a common misconception is that pedestrians always have the right-of-way, which is false.

He said they should follow signals, look both ways, use crosswalks and make it clear to drivers they are intending to walk. As for drivers, police said they should always expect people to be using crosswalks.

Officials urge people behind the wheel and on foot, to limit distractions like cell phones.

“Just putting your phone away for that 15-20 seconds while you’re crossing. Make sure you’re looking both ways, looking out for cars,” said Farah. “Because at the end of the day, you get struck by a 4,000-8,000-pound truck or car, you’re going to get seriously injured and that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows there have been 29 pedestrian fatalities statewide this year.