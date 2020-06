CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing man.

The last whereabouts for Jason Lee Freeman, 44, are unknown but his clothing and wallet were located on top of the Ravenel Bridge on Friday, June 26 at around 10:00 am.

Freeman stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

His known address is Dennis Drive in Hanahan, SC.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the on duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.