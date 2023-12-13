CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department hosted its 5th Annual Santa’s Escort Ride.

Piles of presents were packed into Charleston Police cars Wednesday morning at department headquarters. The gifts were ready to be delivered, but not without a few stops on the way.

“2023 has been a really, really tough year for the community and the department and this is a great way to end it. Just to show how blessed we are just to be able to give to those that really need it,” said Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker.

With Santa in the lead, the motorcade travelled throughout Downtown Charleston to visit various schools and businesses.

“They will collect and donate the gifts and we pick them up and at the end of the day and at the end of the route, we are going to, we deliver them to the Ronald McDonald house and Fisher House, for the families that stay there,” explained Sgt. Anthony Gibson, the department’s Public Information Officer.

The department is proud to continue a tradition started by their former chief in 2019. The late Chief Luther Reynolds passed away in May after a battle with cancer. His wife Caroline was along for the ride on Wednesday.

“They invite me back, they let me still be part of the organization and planning and growing this initiative,” Reynolds told News 2.

After an exciting journey through the city, the gifts were dropped off at the Fisher House and the Ronald McDonald House. Both serve as places for families to stay while their loved ones are being treated at nearby hospitals.

Smiling faces and unwrapped gifts marked another successful year of Santa’s Escort Ride.

“The department is amazing of how they put all this together. It takes a lot of work and a lot of time and a lot of just planning, and they do such an amazing job. You’ll witness that today,” Reynolds said.

Police estimate nearly 300 gifts were donated.