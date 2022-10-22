CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November.
Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston.
While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November for Charleston Pride Week November 6 -13.
Events range from comedy shows to community discussions. Some events are free and others require admission; some are family-friendly and some have age requirements.
The schedule of events is below:
Sunday, November 6 – The Rainbow Row Walking Tour
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Ages 10 and up
- Ticketed event
Monday, November 7 – Literary Discussion on LGBTQ+ Representation in Media
- 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Bees Ferry West Ashley Library, 3035 Sanders Rd, Charleston
Monday, November 7 – Magic Mike Monday
- 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
- Tipsy Twerk Dance Studio, 1703 Savannah Hwy Unit 3, Charleston
- Ages 18 and up
- Free event (reservation required)
Monday, November 7 – LGBTQ+ Karaoke Night
- 9 p.m. – close
- Bangkok Lounge, 353 King St 2nd Floor, Charleston
- Ages 21 and up
Tuesday, November 7 – Nacho Mother’s Taco Tuesday with DJ 45 of the Dance Doctors
- 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Taco Boy Downtown, 217 Huger St, Charleston
Wednesday, November 9 – Patti O’Furniture’s “On The Back Deck” Happy Hour Drag Show
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Madra Rua, 1034 E Montague Ave, N Charleston
- Free event open to all ages
Wednesday, November 9 – Game Night: Arcade, Bowling, and Trivia
- 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- The Alley, 131 Columbus St, Charleston
- Ages 21 and up after 8 p.m.
- Free event (bowling and arcade games at an additional charge)
Thursday, November 10 – LBGTLOL: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy
- 8 p.m.
- Charleston Music Hall, 37 Johns St, Charleston
- Tickets required
Thursday, November 10 – Therapy Thursdays Drag Show with Dr. Brooke Collins
- 10 p.m.
- Dudley’s on Ann, 42 Ann St, Charleston
- Ages 21 and up
- Free event
Friday, November 11 – Prism with DJ NattyHeavy
- 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- The Refinery, 1640 Meeting St, Charleston
- Ages 18 and up
- Ticketed event
Saturday, November 12 – Charleston Pride Festival
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- The Refinery, 1640 Meeting St, Charleston
- Family-friendly
- Free event
Sunday, November 13 – Drag Me to Brunch
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Port of Call, 99 S. Market St. Suite 5, Charleston