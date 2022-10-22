CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November.

Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston.

While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November for Charleston Pride Week November 6 -13.

Events range from comedy shows to community discussions. Some events are free and others require admission; some are family-friendly and some have age requirements.

The schedule of events is below:

Sunday, November 6 – The Rainbow Row Walking Tour

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages 10 and up

Ticketed event

Monday, November 7 – Literary Discussion on LGBTQ+ Representation in Media

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Bees Ferry West Ashley Library, 3035 Sanders Rd, Charleston

Monday, November 7 – Magic Mike Monday

7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Tipsy Twerk Dance Studio, 1703 Savannah Hwy Unit 3, Charleston

Ages 18 and up

Free event (reservation required)

Monday, November 7 – LGBTQ+ Karaoke Night

9 p.m. – close

Bangkok Lounge, 353 King St 2nd Floor, Charleston

Ages 21 and up

Tuesday, November 7 – Nacho Mother’s Taco Tuesday with DJ 45 of the Dance Doctors

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Taco Boy Downtown, 217 Huger St, Charleston

Wednesday, November 9 – Patti O’Furniture’s “On The Back Deck” Happy Hour Drag Show

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Madra Rua, 1034 E Montague Ave, N Charleston

Free event open to all ages

Wednesday, November 9 – Game Night: Arcade, Bowling, and Trivia

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The Alley, 131 Columbus St, Charleston

Ages 21 and up after 8 p.m.

Free event (bowling and arcade games at an additional charge)

Thursday, November 10 – LBGTLOL: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy

8 p.m.

Charleston Music Hall, 37 Johns St, Charleston

Tickets required

Thursday, November 10 – Therapy Thursdays Drag Show with Dr. Brooke Collins

10 p.m.

Dudley’s on Ann, 42 Ann St, Charleston

Ages 21 and up

Free event

Friday, November 11 – Prism with DJ NattyHeavy

6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Refinery, 1640 Meeting St, Charleston

Ages 18 and up

Ticketed event

Saturday, November 12 – Charleston Pride Festival

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Refinery, 1640 Meeting St, Charleston

Family-friendly

Free event

Sunday, November 13 – Drag Me to Brunch