CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November.

Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston.

While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November for Charleston Pride Week November 6 -13.

Events range from comedy shows to community discussions. Some events are free and others require admission; some are family-friendly and some have age requirements.

The schedule of events is below:

Sunday, November 6 – The Rainbow Row Walking Tour 

Monday, November 7 – Literary Discussion on LGBTQ+ Representation in Media 

  • 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 
  • Bees Ferry West Ashley Library, 3035 Sanders Rd, Charleston 

Monday, November 7 – Magic Mike Monday 

  • 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. 
  • Tipsy Twerk Dance Studio, 1703 Savannah Hwy Unit 3, Charleston 
  • Ages 18 and up 
  • Free event (reservation required

Monday, November 7 – LGBTQ+ Karaoke Night 

  • 9 p.m. – close 
  • Bangkok Lounge, 353 King St 2nd Floor, Charleston 
  • Ages 21 and up 

Tuesday, November 7 – Nacho Mother’s Taco Tuesday with DJ 45 of the Dance Doctors 

  • 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. 
  • Taco Boy Downtown, 217 Huger St, Charleston 

Wednesday, November 9 – Patti O’Furniture’s “On The Back Deck” Happy Hour Drag Show 

  • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 
  • Madra Rua, 1034 E Montague Ave, N Charleston 
  • Free event open to all ages 

Wednesday, November 9 – Game Night: Arcade, Bowling, and Trivia 

  • 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. 
  • The Alley, 131 Columbus St, Charleston 
  • Ages 21 and up after 8 p.m. 
  • Free event (bowling and arcade games at an additional charge) 

Thursday, November 10 – LBGTLOL: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy 

Thursday, November 10 – Therapy Thursdays Drag Show with Dr. Brooke Collins 

  • 10 p.m. 
  • Dudley’s on Ann, 42 Ann St, Charleston 
  • Ages 21 and up 
  • Free event 

Friday, November 11 – Prism with DJ NattyHeavy 

  • 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. 
  • The Refinery, 1640 Meeting St, Charleston 
  • Ages 18 and up 
  • Ticketed event 

Saturday, November 12 – Charleston Pride Festival 

  • 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 
  • The Refinery, 1640 Meeting St, Charleston 
  • Family-friendly
  • Free event 

Sunday, November 13 – Drag Me to Brunch 

  • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 
  • Port of Call, 99 S. Market St. Suite 5, Charleston 