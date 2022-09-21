CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The mission to accommodate people who need affordable housing is continuing in the Lowcountry.

The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission is receiving an update from the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation on Wednesday about the current efforts to accomplish that goal.

“We’re one tool in the toolbox and we’re glad to be there,” said F.A. Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer for the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation.

The CRC has purchased affordable housing units that were going to fall into the hands of the private sector and face a rise in rent for tenants.

“We’re able to keep those rents low and affordable. The North Central Apartment Complex is affecting seniors. That’s 36 units of seniors. The Sea Island Apartment project is 48 units of family housing,” said Johnson.

Current construction includes The Archer Apartment and the James Lewis Junior Apartments on Charleston’s Eastside.

“We’re excited. There are three projects currently under construction. We just completed one project and we have four more in the pipeline,” said Johnson.

Across the city, new developments are being invested in by the CRC.

“On Ashley River Road we have a mixed-use building that will have both commercial space and apartments. Downtown at Coming Street and Fishburne Street we are creating four units of rental houses,” said Johnson.

The next steps for the CRC are for the group to engage with Charleston County about how to solve the affordable housing issues.

“We’re one piece of the puzzle. There are a lot of players who are tackling different pieces of this. But, continue to allow our elected officials to support affordable housing and our other partners that are engaged in it,” said Johnson.