CHARLESTON, S.C. ( WCBD) – There’s a new program in Charleston that aims to keep the city clean.

Adopt-A-Block is a new initiative part of the Keep Charleston Beautiful program. According to city leaders, community members and organizations can adopt a small portion of a city roadway to maintain and monitor.

On Tuesday, Patrick Napolski and his wife adopted Hampden Ct. in the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

“If we want to continue to have a beautiful city, I think we all need to do our part and continue to keep it maintained and keep it looking beautiful,” said Napolski.

Since rolling out the program earlier this month, officials said over 20 blocks have been adopted. It’s a two-year commitment and includes responsibilities like cleaning up litter, maintaining tree wells and removing weeds.

According to officials, clean-ups should occur at least four times a year. There is a map of areas still available for adoption, where you can sign up.

“The city can’t do it all and having that community action and neighborhood comradery really helps create that sense of pride in your neighborhood,” said Jason Kronsberg, Director of Parks Department for the City of Charleston.

City leaders also rolled out Operation Neighborhood which designates a neighborhood each quarter to hold a maintenance and clean-up event. The first event happened on March 5. Over 8,000 pounds of trash were picked up, according to officials.

The Great Charleston Cleanup is another new initiative part of the Keep Charleston Beautiful program. It’s a week-long effort where residents are encouraged to clean up their neighborhoods. It will take place March 20-26.