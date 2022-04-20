CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Come Home Plan is coming to Charleston.

“We have a 2013 plan to end homelessness,” Geona Shaw Johnson, director of Charleston’s Housing and Community Development Department, said. “It’s a 10-year strategy that we’ve been working on for the last several years.”

Shaw Johnson say’s they’re working to amend the plan to better serve the city’s homeless population.

“We will be seeking support from city council to allocate additional funding to the area of homelessness from the standpoint of rental assistance and that sort of thing,” Shaw Johnson said.

Shaw Johnson says as they’ve amended the plan, they’ve been able to identify the number of units, and funds, they need.

“For the City of Charleston,” Shaw Johnson said. “Specifically for the city, we’re talking 2213 units. So, that’s well over $9 million. Do we have $9 million dollars available? No, we don’t.”

Billy Richardson is currently experiencing homelessness in Charleston. He says the last few months have been difficult for him.

“Yeah, it’s rough,” Richardson said. “You get looked at. I try and stay clean and be presentable. I try and work as much as I can. I try to get myself out of this situation, and I know I will eventually, but yeah, certainly you feel this stigma. People look at you.”

He says he wishes more resources were available for unsheltered persons.

“Treatment and more social programs, I guess,” Richardson said. “There’s only two that I know of in the city and I don’t know how the government, or whomever, could be more proactive. I try to do what I can, if it’s just giving somebody a word of encouragement or hope.”

The amendments and findings of the Come Home Plan will be presented on Wednesday at the city’s Community Development Committee meeting.