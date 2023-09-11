CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Ronald McDonald House is celebrating 40 years of service to families.

Now they’re asking the community to give back, to help support families like the Reynolds family.

Sheniqua Reynolds says the last several months have been hard.

“My son was diagnosed with AML back in May,” Reynolds said.

AML stands for acute myeloid leukemia.

Her son Kylian, just 1 year old has been getting treatment at MUSC.

“That’s what brought us to Charleston to the Ronald McDonald House,” Reynolds said.

The Ronald McDonald House is what Reynolds says is making things a little easier on her.

“They give so much love and support, everybody here is so generous and loveable. It’s just an amazing house,” Reynolds said.

The Reynolds family is just one of thousands that have been impacted by the Charleston Ronald McDonald House.

The house gives families a free place to stay while their child goes through extensive medical treatment.

“We take care of our families, give them warm beds, three meals a day and all the love and care they need so they can look after their children at the hospital,” Development Director, Alix Tew said.

“To give these children a place and these families a place to stay and eat and comfort one another,” RMHC Founder, Dr. Charles Darby said.

This month, the house is celebrating their 40th anniversary.

To celebrate they’re asking people to make 40-dollar donations, so they can keep helping families for years to come.

“All of the rest of the money comes from the community. Our volunteers, donors, are all from the low country,” Tew said.

“Trying to run a children’s hospital without a Ronald McDonald house is at a bad disadvantage,” Dr. Darby said.

Tew says it’s a donation that could change a family’s life, “We need everyone to pitch in and keep us going.”

Click here to donate.