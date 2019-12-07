Charleston School of Law Students presenting charity fashion show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Fashion Law Association at the Charleston School of Law is presenting charity fashion show tomorrow night.

Victoria Vesce and Jewell Hereford are students at the Charleston School of Law. They bonded over a mutual love for fashion and co-founded the Fashion Law Association this year.

“We are definitely bold, brazen women. We like to make our own path,” says Vesce.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society; an organization that hits close to home for Vesce.

“It’s near and dear to my heart because I am a brain and neck tumor survivor,” says Vesce. “Right before law school started, I was finishing radiation.”





After going through 30 rounds of radiation and one of the most complex surgeries at Duke University Hospital, Vesce is now a survivor.

“She’s a trooper,” says co-founder Jewell Hereford. “I don’t think she gives herself enough credit. She’s my Wonder Woman.”

Both ladies have put many hours of preparation into this fashion show. Their goal is to raise $5,000 by tomorrow night.

The show will be at Tabbuli (6 N Market Street) from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.