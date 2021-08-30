Charleston Southern University officials react to death of football player killed in weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Southern University community is remembering a football player who died in a weekend shooting this past Sunday. 19-year-old Lorvens Florestal was shot at a party in West Ashley early Sunday morning. Two others were left seriously injured. University officials are calling Florestal’s death as a senseless tragedy.

Florestal was set to be a freshman on the school’s football team this fall. University officials say it’s a tragic loss but know the team will rally around the legacy Florestal leaves behind.

“It’s a very sad day, it’s a tough thing for the department and the school but again we’re going to keep working together, praying hard and we will get through it,” says Charleston Southern University Athletic Director Jeff Barber.

“My heart goes out to his family, our CSU family,” says Charleston Southern Head Football Coach Autry Denson.

Police say the 19-year-old Florida native was shot just before 3A.M. Sunday morning at a West Ashley party.

“It is always a phone call that every parent, every leader, anybody, you never want a phone call that late at night,” says Coach Denson.

“We were all taken by surprise and as Coach Denson said it was a senseless act of violence and so when these things happen in life we’re not really prepared for that,” says Barber.

Florestal leaves behind a family and a football community he was just getting to know. His coach says he already made an impact on his teammates and coaches.

“Lorvens wasn’t here long but at the same time from day one, that entire week he was welcomed, embraced and he will be missed,” says Coach Denson.

Charleston Police say details behind the shooting are limited and have no suspects so far. Barber says Florestal’s death leaves behind a void across the campus.

“Where we go from here, we support one another,” says Barber. “We’re trying to support the family, Coach Denson does a great job of reaching out to the family and the team and managing those hearts.”

It’s a void the Buccaneer community will rally together to fill over the coming season as the team mourns.

“What we’re going to do is what we always do is trust God and continue to guide us and lead by following him and then be more intentional about living with purpose to honor his legacy,” says Coach Denson.

The team held a light practice on Monday afternoon, it was the first since Florestal’s death. Coach Denson says the team will return to full practice Tuesday afternoon. Arrangements for Florestal have yet to be decided.