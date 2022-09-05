CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston and the Charleston RiverDogs partnered to host a Labor Day celebration with a free concert performance by the Charleston Symphony and a firework show.

Nearly 5,500 people enjoyed some of the music and entertainment and even City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was able to share the stage with them.

“It’s a city venue and we try to be an open venue for anything we can. The city is excited to have these types of cultural shows and we are excited to have them,” says Dave Echols, the President of the Charleston RiverDogs.

The Labor Day concert was supposed to happen during the Fourth of July holiday weekend but was canceled because of the weather. Mayor Tecklenburg says the city was excited to finally host the concert.

“Here we are Labor Day. We are celebrating and for all of those who work, particularly our city employees who do so much for our city and our citizens,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

The Charleston Symphony performed an arrangement of music by artists such as John Williams and Duke Ellington. Mayor Tecklenburg also took part in the performance by playing a song on the piano.

“I got asked to play one song. I am a part of the gig, going to play Summertime. It is still a little humid out, so it is nice to play as we are wrapping up summer,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

Charleston leaders say it is important to collaborate to host events like this for people to experience the venue in a different way.

“It’s a good collaboration between the three of us and anything we can do to promote the arts, it is fun to do,” says Echols.

The Charleston Symphony’s opening concert is on September 30 at the Gaillard Center.