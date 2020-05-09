Charleston to observe National Police Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announces that they will observe National Police Week.

National Police Week will take place May 10 – May 16.

Mayor Tecklenburg issued a proclamation in appreciation for the role the Charleston Police Department plays in providing protection and safety in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in order to honor the fallen officers who have been placed on the Memorial in Washington DC, they will broadcast a virtual Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:00 PM.

One of the officers on the Memorial, is Charleston Police Officer, Private Thomas J. Martin, who was shot and killed on July 22, 1870 while trying to control a disturbance of U.S. Army soldiers.

Click here to view the vigil on May 13 and light a virtual candle.

22 Charleston Police Officers have been killed in the line of duty.

You can find a list of events that the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police (SCFOP) Charleston Metro Lodge #5 is doing to remember the fallen officers below:

May 1 through May 29 A fallen officer’s profile highlighting the officer and the circumstances behind the line of duty death are sent out internally to officers in the department

May 8 American flags will be placed at the Police Memorial at Brittlebank Park encircling the memorial.

May 10 through May 16 The Ashley River Bridges will be illuminated with blue lights to show the SCDOT’s support to remember the nation’s fallen officers and the events of National Police Week.

May 13 A wreath will be laid at the SCFOP Lodge #5 Police Memorial at Brittlebank Park.

May 15 22 roses will be placed at the Police Memorial in Brittlebank Park in honor of the 22 Charleston Police Officers killed in the line of duty. In accordance with public law, on Peace Officers Memorial Day the U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff to honor the law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The National FOP Grand Lodge will host a National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. (To view please go to Facebook @GLFOP or YouTube @GLFOP).

