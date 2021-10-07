Charleston VA administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As Army Veteran Charles Doctor received his COVID-19 booster shot at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center on Thursday, a milestone was reached for the hospital.

100,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered by the medical center and Charleston’s veterans have been getting vaccinated at a high rate.

Just above 70% of veterans in the Holy City have been vaccinated. Ralph H Johnson leads the VA’s Southeast region of hospitals with its vaccination rate.

Doctor was in good spirits as he sat in the observation room for the 15 minute waiting period after his shot.

“I feel very wonderful and I suggest that everyone who has the opportunity to go and receive the vaccine because its saving lives,” said Doctor.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Chris Blasy, says veterans have listened to doctors when they talk to them about getting vaccinated.

“They understand the commitment to a community, the commitment to a cause because that’s what we did when we signed up for the military,” said Blasy. “The vaccine is an important part of that and it’s our commitment to help everyone regardless of if you’re a veteran or not.”

Doctor agrees and encourages other veterans to get vaccinated.

“Once they see one veteran coming in to get it, I think this would give them a boost to want to come and get the vaccine,” said Doctor.

Veterans who want to make a vaccine appointment can do so here or by calling 843-789-6500.