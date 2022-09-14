CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Across the country and in the Lowcountry, Veterans Affairs Medical Centers are seeing a 16.1 percent decrease in suicides from veterans who received care in their facilities.

In Charleston, the effort has been thanks to internal and community based initiatives.

“We identify veterans who are most at risk for suicide and do outreach,” said Dr. Jenn Wray, the Program Manager for Suicide Prevention at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center. “We also offer a lot of different services here at the facility that can help reduce rate of suicide. For example primary care, mental health care, substance abuse treatment, housing and employment services.”

The Charleston VAMC has partnerships with Lowcountry hospitals to educate other providers on what to look for in veterans who are in crisis. Working with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and the Governor’s Challenge are also ways people are learning about the issue.

“Just today I was participating in the South Carolina Suicide Prevention Coalition meeting building up those partnerships with different people in the community,” said Dr. Wray. “Also we have an outreach fair today at the hospital where we are meeting community partners.”





Despite the good news, some veterans are skeptical that the decrease is painting the whole picture.

“I think a lot of veterans still don’t want to go to VA for help. They don’t want to seek out help. They don’t want to have that stigma and possibly their name on a record as having mental health issues down the road,” said Dave Held, who is a U.S. Army veteran. “Veterans still aren’t trusting VA and the confidentiality.”

Held says that the stigma surrounding veterans admitting they have a problem is a main factor that they don’t receive care and suicides keep occurring.

“I have a friend who is doing some work down here and he just told me about two more people that we served with who committed suicide. Just couldn’t get the help or didn’t reach out,” said Held.

If going to a VA facility is not what veterans want to do, Held thinks talking to a trusted friend and getting help at a private practice is another option.

“If you’re married and you have a good relationship with your spouse you definitely want to be able to open up to them if you haven’t,” said Held. “Reach out to a friend. Go to a Veterans of Foreign Wars Post maybe.”

Dr. Wray thinks that another way to prevent veteran suicide and erase the stigma of mental health could be to take a public health approach.

“So it’s not just treating one patient at a time. It’s really making the community aware. It’s teaching people that they can ask the question ‘Are you thinking about suicide?’ and get that person to treatment,” said Dr. Wray.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has also launched a new website for Suicide Prevention Month. You can find it here.