CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – April is Autism Awareness Month and the Charleston Walk for Autism is happening next weekend, April 9th, in Hampton Park.

According to their website, Walk for Autism-Charleston is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds to help many special children struggling with autism. Our primary goal is to fund scholarships for these families to help pay for the treatment and intervention of autism through behavioral and relational development programs.

There will be free refreshments, live music, jump castles, a silent auction, autism merchandise, haircuts by great clips, and therapy dogs.