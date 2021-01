CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to expected cold temperatures, a Charleston warming shelter will re-open tonight, January 16.

The shelter is located at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne Street.

It will open at 8:00 pm and remain open until 7:00 am on Sunday, January 17.

Officials say guests must arrive by 11:00 pm to be checked in.

Click here for more information on the warming shelter.