CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Park officials announced a closure due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Isaias.

All three of Charleston County Parks’ water parks, Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Island and Splash Zone, will be closed on Monday, August 3.

