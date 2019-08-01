Charleston Water System Citizens Academy

Charleston Water System wants to teach you how to become a water expert.

Right now, applications are being accepted for the First Citizens Academy. Laura Clifton with Charleston Water System explains the whole process when it comes to getting fresh water to homes and businesses.

The Citizens Academy strengthens our connection to the community, illustrates our commitment to customer education and transparency, and communicates the incredible value of water.

According to the press release, any Charleston Water System customer eighteen and over can apply.