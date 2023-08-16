CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s Chief Resilience Officer is making it clear why the city needs a proposed storm surge mitigation project.

On Tuesday, Dale Morris presented an update on the Coastal Storm Risk Management project during the Charleston City Council meeting. He also explained what could lie ahead for Charleston if the project is not completed.

The Coastal Storm Risk Management projects aims to protect Charleston from storm surge risk and other tidal and rainfall flooding over the next few decades. The project will consist of a storm surge structure among other features.

“We know that this is going to continue to occur, and we’ve had near misses. But a hit by, a direct hit by a hurricane, would devastate Charleston. So, that’s one thing that this structure is to deal with,” Morris said.

The Feasibility study was the first phase of the project and has already been completed. Next comes the Pre-Construction Engineering and Design phase (PED). According to Morris, the city must enter a design agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The need for the project comes as sea levels continue to rise. Morris said the sea level has risen by 13 inches in the Charleston Harbor in the last 100 years and it is expected to go up another 14 inches in the next 30 years.

“What that means is our tides are coming further and further inland. With all of the data we have collected on tides and their currents and when we have minor flooding, moderate flooding and major flooding, we know these incidents of tidal flooding is going to increase,” Morris explained.

Most of the $1 billion project will be covered by the federal government, while the remaining 35% would be taken on by the city and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Morris’ message is clear.

“If we don’t create this elevated edge, we will regret it. We will lose parts of Harleston Village, and the Eastside, the Medical District, the Westside, just so many neighborhoods, they will be underwater with tidal flooding and storm surge flooding perhaps as many times as once a month by 2050,” Morris told News 2.

The city and the Army Corps of Engineers are currently working on the design agreement. According to Morris, they hope to have it drafted in the next month or two. It will then go to city council.