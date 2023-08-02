CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service of Charleston issued a coastal flood warning Wednesday for coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service expects 1-2 feet of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways, which is all due to a King Tide.

Charleston’s emergency management department says a high tide like this happens once or twice a year, and they always take extra steps to make sure everyone remains safe.

The department’s director Ben Almquist is alerting citizens about Wednesday night’s King Tide.

“It’s going to be a little higher tide than normal,” he said. “We get these every so often; it’s nothing particularly new to the city.”

Almquist says they typically anticipate a King Tide of this magnitude every summer, which is why they take precautions ahead of time.

“It starts with communication and coordination,” he said. “We work very closely with the National Weather Service, NOAA, USGS and other resources.”

The emergency management department then takes the information provided by those agencies and creates a report that is sent out to city officials.

“It provides very valuable information to the police department,” Almquist said, “fire department, public works. Everybody who is going to be out in the field doing the work associated with this.”

The report is also sent to Charleston’s public information office, who relays key information to Charleston residents.

“Just to let people know, ‘Hey, we’re going to experience some road closures because of flooding. Be prepared, be safe,’” Almquist said.

Almquist encourages people to stay home during a King Tide event like this, but says if you are out, it’s important to remain alert.

“Make sure you’re paying attention to any warning signs,” he said. “Emergency broadcasts, anything that you get from first responders – directions, notices of detours. Make sure you’re paying attention to the situation around you.”

He wants people to know that although flooding is common in Charleston, the city is constantly working to find effective solutions to the problem.

“We’re never just sitting back and letting things happen,” Almquist said. “We’re being proactive, trying to find long-term solutions and get those implemented as fast as we possibly can.”

Almquist says if you ever find yourself stranded in a flooding situation, call 911.