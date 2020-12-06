Chester County 16-year-old shot in face, Sheriff’s Office says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 16-year-old was shot in the face in Chester County on Saturday.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning shots fired call from the area of the 500 block of Pinckney Street.
Upon arrival, deputies found that a 16-year-old male had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte. His condition is currently unknown.
An investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired at the residence from outside.
The investigation is ongoing, and we ask that anyone with information call our non-emergency number at (803) 385-5433.
