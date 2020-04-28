Child MUSC patient dresses as superhero for National Superhero Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is National Superhero Day and We Are Sharing Hope SC, an organization that spreads awareness to the importance of organ donations, wanted to celebrate.

They sent superhero costumes to several children across the state who are waiting for an organ transplant.

One of these patients is 6-year-old Makayla Allen, who has been living at the MUSC Children’s Hospital since July 2019 awaiting a heart transplant.

Kristine Neal, Communications Director with We Are Sharing Hope SC, says that this gesture was a way of showing kids like Makayla that they are not alone.

“We just wanted her to know that we are here for her and that we’re rooting. We know that her second chance at life will come and that there are people working on her behalf to bring that to fruition and really just to acknowledge what she’s going through and what other pediatric transplant recipients are going through as well.” Kristine Neal, Communications Director with We Are Sharing Hope SC

April is also National Donate Life Month and, despite there being a COVID-19 pandemic, We Are Sharing Hope SC has still been finding ways to show their support for those involved in the organ donating process.

“We’ve gone virtual, so we’ve spent the whole month sort of honoring our volunteers and our recipients and our donor families across the state of South Carolina,” said Kristine Neal.

Neal said that she encourages anyone who wants to donate, to research all of the information they need and to talk to their loved ones before making the ultimate decision.

Kristine Neal talks about talking to your loved ones before making a decision on being an organ donor

Click here for more information on organ donating.