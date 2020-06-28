Chris Singleton to hold book signing in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chris Singleton, a former professional baseball player and now the Charleston Riverdogs’ Director of Community Outreach, is holding a book signing for his new book “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor” this weekend.

Singleton’s mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was killed along with eight other victims at Mother Emanuel AME on June 17. 2015.

The signing will take place at Barr3 Charleston located at 484 King Street on Sunday, June 28 from 4:00 pm until 5:30 pm.