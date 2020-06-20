Chris Singleton’s new children’s book tops Amazon new releases list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chris Singleton, son of one of the nine victims in the Charleston church shooting, announced that his new book is at the top of Amazon’s New Releases list.

The book is titled “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor” and was released on June 17, 2020, which is also the 5th anniversary of the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME.

According to Amazon’s website, the book is at the top of their new releases among children’s books.

Singleton said that he originally had the goal of the book reaching 1,000 families by the end of the year but, instead, he’s already sold 6,000 copies in the first month.