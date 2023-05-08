NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor says his 19 years on Charleston County Council, including eight of those years serving as chairman, makes him the most qualified candidate. This November, Pryor will go against a handful of others who have already officially announced their candidacy for mayor of North Charleston.

The Wilson Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hotel was full as Pryor officially kicked off his campaign for mayor of North Charleston.

“That’s what I’m going to bring to this city,” Pryor said, “I’m going to bring people together. I want to save those and I’m going to fight for the underprivileged and the least-of-the-least. That’s what I do, and that’s what I’ve been blessed to do.”

Pryor says as mayor, he wants to focus on combatting crime, developing an aggressive infrastructure plan and building a senior center at the south end of the city.

“Have a place to go and just sit around,” Pryor said, “play BINGO, exercise, use the pool. You deserve it and I’m going to make sure you get it.”

Pryor is up against several other candidates in a crowded race including former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, North Charleston Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, North Charleston-native John Singletary, Brandon Trollinger, Jesse Williams and Russell Coletti.

The race to become North Charleston’s next mayor is unique because it’s winner-take-all.

“The City of North Charleston,” Charleston County Board of Elections executive director Isaac Cramer said, “their election method is plurality which means whoever has the most votes, wins.”

Cramer says this differs from the majority vote method.

“In that kind of system,” he said, “you need 50 percent plus one vote to be elected, but if you were in a plurality system, you could win with 30 percent; you could win with 25 percent. That would be the key difference.”

Pryor is hoping his mayor-for-all platform can propel him to the top of that list, ahead of the November 7th election.

“Rich,” Pryor said, “poor, homeless, that’s what I want to be. If you have a heart for the people, you want to help the people.”

The Charleston County Board of Elections says Mount Pleasant, James Island, Hollywood and Kiawah Island are a few other municipalities in Charleston County who also used the plurality voting method.