The Citadel historian tells ‘Lost Stories of Black Charleston’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Professor Damon Fordham’s tours of Charleston through the lens of lost Black stories takes a couple of hours to walk around the peninsula.

“I like to do it because for one it shatters a lot of people’s false misconceptions regarding African Americans and our history,” said Professor Fordham. “As well as educating young people to the possibilities of what great things they can accomplish.”

The tour has ran out of Buxton Books on King Street for the last six years.

“I do a lot of my own research. Research is kind of a pastime for me,” said Professor Fordham “I took all of it and combined it into a narrative that would be interesting to the general public.”

Fordham says he likes to talk about history that others do not including three of notable stops on his tour.

The First Black Law Firm in the United States at 91 Broad Street

“In 1868 Macon B. Allen of Indiana, who was the first black lawyer in America, set up practice here with two Black Charlestonians, Robert Brown Elliott and William J. Whipper,” said Professor Fordham. “In 1871, Robert Brown Elliott made history by testifying against the brutality of the Ku Klux Klan is South Carolina. Which lead President Ulysses S Grant to pass the Ku Klux Klan Act that made domestic terrorism a federal offense.”

Thurgood Marshall argues in Briggs vs. Elliott

“Between May the 28 and 29 1951, the great African American lawyer Thurgood Marshall argued a case called Briggs versus Elliot here. This case dealt with the inequities of school segregation,” said Professor Fordham. “He lost the case, but that case went on to be part of Brown versus Board of Education in 1954 where the Supreme Court decided in favor of school desegregation.”

Reconstructing South Carolina at Meeting and Broad

“From January to April of 1868, 76 Blacks and 48 Whites got together to rewrite the state’s constitution to make it one of equality. One of the great things that happened here was that on January 23, 1868 Robert Smalls proposed the South Carolina Public School System,” said Professor Fordham.